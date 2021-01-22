Walmart expanding COVID-19 vaccine roll out to South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW/KNWA) — Walmart is set to offer the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina and six other states this week and next, a company spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The company will begin administering the vaccine in South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, and Texas, as well as Chicago and Puerto Rico. Details about where appointments will be made have not been released as of Friday afternoon.

Walmart says the vaccine is being offered to “specific population groups as determined by each state.”

The company says that as more people become eligible to receive the vaccine in the future, it plans to offer doses seven days a week at its pharmacies, through planned in-store vaccination clinics and through large community events.

Local Kroger, Publix, Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid stores also have stepped up to vaccinate Americans in what is the largest and most complex immunization effort in U.S. history.

“We’re having to be flexible as we try to operate state-by-state, but we feel like it’s absolutely the right thing to do, to lean into this and help figure it out,” Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said at the Consumer Electronics Show last week. “That’s the approach that we’re taking.”