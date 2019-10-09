Walmart on Woodruff Rd evacuated after alleged threat, sheriff’s office confirms

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said an area Walmart was evacuated after an alleged threat Wednesday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, they were told about the threat at the Walmart on Woodruff Road at around 10:45 a.m.

The alleged threat involved a man making a “gun” gesture with his hands.

Sheriff’s Office officials said no weapon was seen during the incident.

The store was evacuated and deputies arrived on-scene a short time later.

Deputies are reviewing video surveillance at the store and have not yet determined what was seen.

According to the release, deputies learned that the subject, who was with a female in the store, left the scene in a vehicle.

As of 11:40 a.m., deputies were clearing the scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store