Walmart on Woodruff Rd evacuated after alleged threat, sheriff’s office confirms

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said an area Walmart was evacuated after an alleged threat Wednesday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, they were told about the threat at the Walmart on Woodruff Road at around 10:45 a.m.

The alleged threat involved a man making a “gun” gesture with his hands.

Sheriff’s Office officials said no weapon was seen during the incident.

The store was evacuated and deputies arrived on-scene a short time later.

Deputies are reviewing video surveillance at the store and have not yet determined what was seen.

According to the release, deputies learned that the subject, who was with a female in the store, left the scene in a vehicle.

As of 11:40 a.m., deputies were clearing the scene.