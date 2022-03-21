ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Great Value, a Walmart store brand, is facing a voluntary recall on buttermilk pancake and waffle mix for possible contamination from a foreign object, manufacturer Continental Mills said.

Continental Mills alerted the FDA of the recall after they reportedly found fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line in a limited amount of the product.

The mix was shipped and sold nationwide and has a “Best By” date of Sept. 1, 2023. The boxes also have the following codes: UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063.

LATEST RECALLS

Anyone who may have purchased the mix is asked to dispose of it or return it to your local Walmart for a replacement or refund.

For more information or to receive a refund, please call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm PT.

Continental Mills is a third-generation manufacturer and is working with the FDA and Walmart to make sure any affected product is removed from shelves immediately, the recall noted.