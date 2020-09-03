Walmart releases list of hottest holiday toys

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – It’s September and if you’re under the age of 12, that means it’s time to start working on your Christmas list.

On Thursday, Walmart released 2020’s Hottest Holiday Toys.

The Paw Patrol Dino Patroller, the Jetson Plasma Hoverboard and a Bop It game with a Baby Yoda theme are all expected to be popular items.

The top toys are tested and selected by kids.

Walmart merchandising experts told USA Today that this year’s picks show kids are choosing different toys due to the coronavirus pandemic.