Walmart shoppers threaten boycott after discovering employees aren’t paid extra to work Thanksgiving

Balo Balogun labels items in preparation for a holiday sale at a Walmart Supercenter, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. Black Friday once again kicks off the start of the holiday shopping season. But it will be the shortest season since 2013 because of Thanksgiving falling on the fourth Thursday in November, the latest possible date it can be. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(WTVO) — The world’s largest retailer is facing a shopper boycott after it was revealed Wednesday that Walmart doesn’t pay its staff extra to work the holidays.

Instead, the store offers employees who have to work 10% and 15% discounts, according to The Guardian. And the 15% discount is only available for two days.

“We simplified our paid time-off policies in 2016 to combine vacation, holiday, sick and personal time into one bucket. We did this to give our associates greater flexibility and more choice to use their time off when and how they want to. As part of this change, we no longer pay holiday pay. Associates can now cash out any unused PTO at the end of the year,” according to a Walmart spokesperson.

Shoppers are threatening a Walmart boycott:

