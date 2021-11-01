Walmart to host nationwide hiring event

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Walmart is hosting a nationwide hiring event in 38 states and more than 130 cities.

The event will be held 1050 Vern Cora Road and 1052 Vern Cora Road in Laurens, S.C. on Nov. 3-4 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

According to officials, they are looking to fill a wide range of roles including:

  • Lift drivers and order-fillers for grocery facilities,
  • Order-fillers and shipping loaders for ambient facilities
  • Diesel technicians and drivers for transportation facilities
  • Warehouse workers and power equipment operators for fulfillment facilities

Applicants hired will be paid $20.37 an hour based on position, shift and schedule, officials said.

Walmart officials said Walmart offers a variety of compensation rewards and benefits including:

  • All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a free college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U (LBU) program.
  • Medical coverage plans start at $30.50 per pay period – approximately one-third less than the average premium employees pay at other companies.
  • Maternity and paternal benefits, emotional well-being benefits and healthcare tailored to the LBGTQ+ community, veterans and military spouse support.

Applicants can text 240240 to apply by phone or visit Walmart’s career center by clicking here to learn about positions and events near them.

