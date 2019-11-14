WANTED: Deputies issue warrants in deadly shooting at Anderson Co. apartment

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that warrants have been issued for Keland Alexander Marquis Hailey.

Deputies say Hailey is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in a shooting at Allison Square Apartments on Nov. 9.

A man died at the scene of the shooting.

The victim is identified as Korey Harrison, 38, of Anderson.

People are warned not to approach Hailey.

Deputies say he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Hailey or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 864-260-4400 referencing case number 2019-17453.

