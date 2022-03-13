CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive from Cherokee County was arrested in Cleveland County Friday.

We previously reported Justin Blake Waters, 32, was wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on several arrest warrants for larceny of a bicycle, larceny of a motorcycle dirt bike and breaking into a motor vehicle.

Investigators believe Waters was stealing property to support a drug addiction. He is also a suspect in other property crimes that remain under investigation.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Waters is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and extradition/fugitive in another state.

His next court date is March 14, deputies said.