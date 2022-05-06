SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted homicide suspect from Florida is believed to be the Upstate, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Sherron David McCombs Jr. is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree murder firearm and three counts of first-degree murder firearm and tampering with physical evidence for his involvement in two shootings in the City of Tampa on November 21, 2021, and January 3, 2022.

Sherron McCombs Jr. (Source: South Carolina Law Enforcement Division)

SLED said McCombs Jr. is believed to the in the Upstate and along the border of North Carolina.

Anyone with information about McCombs Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-8744 or click here to submit a tip online.

If an arrest is made from the information provided, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.