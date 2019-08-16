WANTED: Kidnapping, arson suspect in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for arson and kidnapping.

Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis said Steven Chad Womick is wanted in connection to an incident that happened overnight in Ellenboro.

Sheriff Francis said Womick started a fire at a residence. Womick thought a female he was previously involved with was at the home, Francis said.

Francis doesn’t think anyone was hurt or the home extensively damaged in the fire.

The kidnapping victim – a man – is now safe.

Womick was last seen early Friday morning.

He’s wanted on charges of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree arson.

“Steven is definitely a dangerous person,” Sheriff Francis said.

The 33-year-old suspect is 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes, and a distinct tattoo between his eyes, deputies say. Womick also has tattoos on his chest, arms and legs.

Anyone who knows Womick’s location is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.



