SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Texas for child pornography Friday morning in Duncan.

Deputies said Jonathan Walter Cantrell, 46, had an active arrest warrant placed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.

The sheriff’s office located Cantrell at Tyger River Drive around 8:45 a.m. Investigators seized the suspect’s phone at the request of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A black case containing THC capsules was also seized during Cantrell’s arrest.

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center awaiting to be extradited to Texas.