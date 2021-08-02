Wanted man accused of stealing car, running over owner in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a vehicle and running over the owner in Asheville.

After assaulting a driver, stealing his car, and running the driver over while trying to leave the scene, Michael Lynn Hayes, Jr. has been charged and detectives need your help to locate him. Asheville Police are asking individuals to use caution if Hayes is seen, as he is known to be armed.

The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday on White Pine Drive. The victim was transported to the hospital and remains in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Hayes was charged with felony hit and run inflicting injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony larceny of a motor vehicle for this incident. In addition, he has several open warrants for failure to appear in court on the following offenses:

2 counts of misdemeanor larceny

unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

reckless driving to endanger

hit and run failure to stop causing property damage

2 counts of driving while license revoked, not impaired

hit and run leaving the scene property damage

resisting public officer

simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

Hayes is described as a 28-year-old African-American male. He is 6’1″, approximately 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his arms and chest including “mountain boy”, “established”, “10-12-92”, “PBG money bag”, stars, “Asheville”, and a dove beside his right eye, according to police.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Hayes they can share it anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. Information can also be shared by calling 828-252-1110.