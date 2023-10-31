RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted on numerous felony charges was arrested Monday in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of NC Highway 120 in reference to locate 34-year-old Casey Ray Daniel Brooks.

Brooks has been evading law enforcement since 2020 according to deputies.

Upon arrival, investigators were told by numerous people at the residence that Brooks was not there. Deputies conducted a search after speaking with the individuals.

During the search, investigators located a trap door on the floor underneath a rug.

Authorities located Brooks and took him into custody. He was charged with the following:

Felony Flee/Elude Arrest (two counts)

Misdemeanor Flee/Elude Arrest

Resisting Public Officer (three counts)

Driving While License Revoked (two counts)

Operate Vehicle No Insurance (two counts)

Fictitious Registration Plate (two counts)

No Registration (two counts)

Brooks also will be served with possession of firearm by felon, possess methamphetamine and resisting public officer (two counts) from Cleveland County. He remains in custody on a $95,000 bond.

Investigators also charged Danny Ray Brooks with harboring a fugitive and resisting a public officer and Jessica Breanna Green with resisting a public officer.

Danny Brooks received a written promise to appear in court and Green has yet to receive a bond and will wait until it is set by a district court judge.