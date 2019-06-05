Wanted man who ran from McDowell Co. deputies after domestic call arrested

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man, who was wanted on a probation violation, was charged after he ran from deputies Tuesday evening following a domestic call.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to a Marion home belonging to Jimmy Eugene Walker, Jr., 55, in regards to a domestic dispute.

When deputies arrived on-scene, Walker ran into a nearby wooded area.

A few hours later, deputies were called back to the scene, and Walker ran into the woods a second time.

Deputies, as well as K9 Loki, were able to track Walker and took him into custody.

Walker was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer, and was also served with an outstanding warrant for probation violation.