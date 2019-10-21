WANTED: Police searching for suspect in Asheville stabbing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man outside an Asheville convenience store.

Asheville Police Department said 33-year-old Lamar Kelly is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police say Kelly stabbed the victim twice around 1 a.m. Sunday at the One Stop convenience store at 495 Haywood Road.

The victim’s injuries are not life threatening, according to police.

Kelly is 5 feet 11 inches and about 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

After the stabbing, police say Kelly fled the scene in a 2005 black Nissan Maxima with N.C. tag FLL-7393.

Kelly is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is urged to use caution and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information on Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.

