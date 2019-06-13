Wanted man in custody after found hiding in flower bed in Greenville Co.

UPDATE: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said Corey Felton McCombs, 33, was taken into custody Thursday morning after he was found in a flower bed near the intersection of Boling Road and Boling Road Extension.

A bond hearing for McCombs has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Greenville County Detention Center.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a possibly armed man wanted on several warrants.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Corey Felton McCombs, 33, after he ran from deputies following an attempted warrant service at a home on Polk Boulevard.

McCombs is wanted on several General Sessions bench warrants and deputies said he may be armed.

He was last seen wearing black pants and was not wearing a shirt.

Sheriff’s Office officials said he also has gold teeth and has dreadlocks.

Deputies have put up a perimeter. K-9s and a helicopter are assisting in the search.

Residents in the area are asked to lock their doors. If they see McCombs, they are asked to call 911 immediately and to not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.