Wanted vandalism suspect in McDowell Co. caught on camera

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect that broke out a vehicle’s window earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, someone reported that a person shattered the passenger side of their Honda Accord while it was parked on Overlook Park Circle in Marion on Feb. 13.

The damage was estimated at $500.

The sheriff’s office released images of the alleged suspect that was caught on video surveillance. They believe the vandalism occurred between 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, and 8:13 a.m. on Feb. 13.

Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Det. Robert Watson at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.