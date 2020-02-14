Wanted woman facing charges after leading deputies on 20 mile chase

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted woman was taken into custody after leading deputies on a 20 mile chase in western North Carolina.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Lisa Mills, 56, of Marion, was pulled over at at about 5:06 p.m. at the Lucky Stripe Campground after a deputy saw a Chrysler Sebering driving recklessly in the area of Polly Spout Road.

When the deputy approached her vehicle, she took off, leading the deputy on a chase.

The chase continued into Rutherford County until she crashed into an embankment near Coxe Road and Thunder Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said she refused to give her name or birthday. After further investigation, they found out Mills was wanted in Buncombe County for fleeing to elude arrest.

Mill has been charged with fleeing to elude arrest, resisting a public officer, driving left of center, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, unsafe passing on a yellow line, providing fictitious information to an officer and unsafe movement.