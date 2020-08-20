Ware Shoals marching band returns during pandemic

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WSPA) — The award-winning Ware Shoals High School Marching band has nearly completed its band camp, but the activity looks different now from years past.

First, an abridged band camp has altered the normal routine for the group.

“Normally at this point, we would have almost the entire show on the field,” Director Christie Hodge said. “If not, we may only have the last number left to set.”

Band camp, usually a two-week affair totaling 80 hours in practice, has only been 40 hours long this year.

Additionally, all sections of the band — brass, woodwinds, percussion and flags — are broken into groups and kept separated, even when learning music and plotting drill for this year’s upcoming field show.

Brass instruments are now even rocking masks of their own: custom-made cloth-and-elastic pieces of fabric that wrap around instruments’ bells.

“I think they’re a great idea,” Hodge said. “They look great, they don’t detract from the sound or the appearance of the horn in any way. And if it keeps them safe, let’s roll with it.”