Ware Shoals School Dist. 51 postpones all football games, practices after student tests positive for COVID-19

WARE SHOALS, SC (WSPA) – Ware Shoals School District 51 officials said all football practices and games have been postponed after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from district Superintendent Dr. Fay Sprouse, they were notified of the student testing positive on Wednesday and by 9 p.m. they had the following actions in place:

Football practice was cancelled and games postponed

We used our Automated Calling System to inform parents/guardians of the student’s teammates and classmates

Nurses began contact tracing with teachers’ and coaches’ help. They began notifying close contacts to inform them of their quarantine status. The priority was to notify Group A (Purple Hornets) of their quarantine status so they would not attend school today. Nurses stopped making calls at 9PM. They completed notifications today for Group B (Gold Hornets)

Classrooms and football facilities were deep cleaned

We combined 2 bus routes for this morning and used our Automated Calling System to send a message to riders whose bus may run late

“In order to avoid potential spread, we have asked all 41 players and 4 coaches to self-quarantine for 14 days per DHEC/CDC guidelines. Quarantine is used to separate close contacts from others to see if they become sick, ” Sprouse said. “Those quarantining should stay home and avoid contact with others until the 14 days is over. This includes people in their household to the extent possible.”

“Our daily safety protocols will continue – face masks, social distancing, hand washing, disinfecting

classrooms and hallways between classes, etc. The school nurse will closely monitor students who

attended class with the COVID positive student, but were not close contacts, for the next 2 weeks. This includes temperature checks and monitoring for symptoms,” Sprouse said.

According to the release, football games scheduled for the next two weeks are postponed and those who bought tickets for this Friday’s game will receive a refun.

Student refunds will reportedly be issued Monday and Tuesday, and others will be issued Tuesday through Friday during school hours at the Ware Shoals Community Library. To get a refund, you must bring your ticket to show proof of purchase.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the district’s nurse, Tonja Lindle, at 864-377-0587.

For information on getting a refund, call Ware Shoals High School at 864-377-0578.