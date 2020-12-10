Ware Shoals students, staff Christmas shop for less fortunate families

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WSPA) — Ware Shoals High School students and staff on Thursday fulfilled the wish lists of 131 children within the community. The effort, part of the district’s Christmas Is for Kids program, was funded by community donations and student fundraising, which Greenwood District 51 Superintendent Dr. Faye Sprouse said totaled more than $22,000 this year.

“It gets me emotional cos it makes me realize: Hey, we’re doing something,’ and we’re grateful,” Guidance Counselor Gene Wood said. “I’ll be honest with you, I consider it to be a blessing to give to others. Everyone who’s involved with this has that same attitude.”

District parents can apply for the program with the town, submitting wish lists for their children. School staff screens the wish lists, assigns number-letter codes for each list (to protect privacy of the families) and assigns a dollar limit per list. Once approved, student shoppers select as many presents as are affordable from the lists.

The Ware Shoals shopping spree squad arrived at the Laurens Walmart at 9 a.m. Students were given lists and sent to fill carts with the requested items. Staff then bagged and labeled the items with their corresponding code.

Families will retrieve the gifts Friday.

“It’s nice being able to see how different people’s lives can be than yours, and you just get that feeling that you’re helping somebody’s day and making them smile,” junior Madison Wrenn said.