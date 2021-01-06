Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture toward a crowd during a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – Democrats have won both Georgia Senate seats – and with them, the U.S. Senate majority.

That’s a stunning defeat for President Donald Trump in his final days in office and it dramatically improves the fate of President-elect Joe Biden’s progressive agenda.

Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Democratic challengers who represented the diversity of their party’s evolving coalition, defeated Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The twin victories Wednesday end nearly two decades in which Democrats have been shut out of statewide victories in Georgia.

Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since 1992.

