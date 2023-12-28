WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Mayors across the country are begging the Biden administration to slow the flow of migrants illegally crossing the southern border, while up to 10,000 cross into the U.S daily, setting records.

After a short meeting in Mexico City, with no obvious results, Mexican officials will come to the U.S. next month to continue talks about slowing migration through Mexico to the U.S.

Big city mayors in New York, Chicago, and Denver say they are overwhelmed by the flood of migrants who are arriving from the southern border.

“This is a national problem,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson said, “Without significant intervention from the federal government, this mission will not be sustained.”

Meanwhile, Denver’s Mayor Mike Johnston said, “We need more federal support.”

Adams blames Texas Governor Greg Abbott who has been sending thousands of migrants by bus out of Texas to northern U.S. cities.

“This has only been exacerbated by Governor Abbott’s cruel, inhumane politics,” added Adams.

However, New York Republican Congressman Anthony D’Esposito says Adams has no right to criticize the Texas governor.

“Governor Abbott found the solution to the problem he was facing, and that solution was to send migrants to a place that considers themselves a sanctuary city.”

Mexico says it detained more migrants leading up to Christmas than the United States did.

Many House republicans have called on the Senate to pass the border bill and they say an investment in the southern border, as well as more customs and border patrol agents, will help.