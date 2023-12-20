WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Colorado Supreme Court declared former President Donald Trump ineligible to hold office again under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause.

The court made the decision based on Trump’s role during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Trump took to the campaign stage in Iowa Tuesday night, but never mentioned the unprecedented decision by Colorado’s supreme court to kick him off the state’s primary ballot.

“Together, we’re going to save America and we’re going to bring our country back,” he said at the campaign rally.

The 4-3 ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of voters who questioned Trump’s eligibility based on his actions on January 6th.

The Trump campaign called the ruling “completely flawed” and says it plans to appeal.

Some of the former president’s rivals like former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley also criticized the ruling.

“Don’t need judges making these decisions. We need voters making these decisions,” Haley said.

Haley maintains she’s the best candidate to take on Trump.

“I don’t think Donald Trump wants to be president. And I think that’s good for the country,” she added.

The court put its ruling on hold until Jan. 4th, so Trump can first seek review from the U.S. Supreme Court.