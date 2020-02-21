How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

1  of  72
Closings and Delays
Advent Children's Center Anderson Co. School District 1 Anderson Co. School District 3 Anderson Co. School District 4 Anderson County DSN Board ADP Any Lab Test Now - Greenville Asheville Christian Academy Asheville City Schools Brookwood Preschool Academy Buncombe County Schools Burke County Schools Calhoun Falls Charter School Charles Lea Center Clemson Episcopal Day School Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool Foothills Nephrology Fruitland Baptist Bible College GMH Services Graham County Schools Greenwood Co. District 52 Harmony House Childcare Development Center Haywood County Schools Henderson County Schools His Kids East Flat Rock Jackson County Schools Kids Konnection Childcare,Inc. La Petite Academy Lake Lure Classical Academy Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Macon County Schools Madison County Schools - NC McDowell County Transit Mitchell County Schools Montessori Academy - Spartanburg Montessori School of Anderson Montessori West Mside Weekday Preschool New Day Clubhouse New Horizon Family Dental Care Oakbrook Preparatory School Oconee County Courthouse Oconee County Government Offices Pelham Vision Center Pickens County Schools Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agency Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc. Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Co School Districts Spartanburg Co. District 3 Springs Christian Day School St. James Methodist. Kindergarten St. Marys Catholic School St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool St. Paul UMC Preschool Swenson & Associates Tender Loving Care - Laurens The Diamond Child Development Center The Mountain Community School-Hendersonville The Prass Company Real Estate Transylvania County Schools Trinity Childrens Center Trinity Preschool Tyger River Children's Center Union County Council on Aging Upstate Montessori Academy US Renal Care/Dialysis - Lyman West Anderson Church of God Westside Dermatology Wilkins Opticians

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Unlike hurricanes and tornados, earthquakes strike without warning.

So FEMA says the time to plan is now.

“When it’s happening, that’s not the time to think about ‘oh I really need this,’” Linda Mastandrea with FEMA said.

Mastandrea urges everyone to make a supply kit ahead of time with water, food, phone chargers and flashlights. For those with special needs, it’s important to remember medicine, food or tools you may need in the aftermath of a quake.

“If I’m a wheelchair user, maybe I need a portable air compressor to make sure I keep air in my tires, or spare tires, or tubes,” she said.

And what about your pets?

“You need to be thinking about food and water for them and how do I keep them safe, how do I keep them calm,” Mastandrea said.

Plan, practice and prepare. FEMA says those three words will help you if you are experiencing an earthquake. Along with drop, cover and hold on.

“Find the heaviest piece of furniture like a big sturdy desk or workbench like my dad used to have and get underneath that and hang on,” she said.

And communication is key.

“You may have somebody at work, somebody in school, somebody at home so you need to know how to get a hold of each other,” Mastandrea said.

FEMA says practicing these simple preps could help save a life.

“Don’t think, ‘it can’t happen to me,’ because it can happen to anyone of us at any time.”

LATEST FROM NEXSTAR DC:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Trending Stories





    living upstate

    upstate jobs
    Livin Upstate Deals
    Engagement and Wedding Announcements
    Remarkable Women
    Things To Do
    wspa news app free for download choose your store below
    download the wspa news app from the apple app store
    download the wspa news app from the google play store