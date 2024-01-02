Here’s a recap of the top stories you may have missed over the weekend and last week:
Explaining the 14th Amendment challenges that could disqualify Trump
Maine has now become the second state to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot. (Read more…)
Migrants surge at southern border
With thousands of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Mexico Wednesday to discuss options for slowing down the influx. (Read more…)
Military changes policy regarding sexual assaults
This week, the military changed how it investigates allegations of sexual assault, taking that responsibility away from the chain of command, and into the hands of independent investigators. (Read more…)