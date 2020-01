Late former president George H.W. Bush, first lady Barbara to get commemorative gold coins

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) โ€” Monday, the House passed the Bush Coin Act, which would put Former Pres. George H. W. Bush’s image on a dollar coin and his wife, First Lady Barbara Bush, on the First Spouse $10 commemorative coin.

Texas Republican Congressman Roger Williams says his friend and fellow Texan shared more than just a passion for Americaโ€™s favorite pastime, they also shared a passion for politics.

โ€œI wear this ring right now that has his name on it as being a member of the George H. Bush Award that I won for College Baseball Hall of Fame,โ€ says Williams.

California Democrat Maxine Waters says the bill would put President Bush on a Presidential dollar coin, and place his wife, First Lady Barbara Bush’s image on a special gold coin.

โ€œTheir dedication to patriotism, service, and to each other are an inspiration to us all,โ€ says Waters.

The Bushes would join a long list of presidents honored this way. The President’s coin has his image on one side, and the Statue of Liberty on the other.

ย The coins are expected to be minted and issued later this year.