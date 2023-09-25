WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Officials warn that if the government shuts down, the implications will extend far beyond furloughed government employees and could impact some of the most vulnerable Americans.

President Joe Biden slammed Republicans for backing out of a previous deal to cut spending and fund the government.

“We made a deal we shook hands and (said) this is what we’re going to do, and now they’re reneging on the deal,” Biden said.

Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito agrees that House Republicans are to blame if the government shuts down.

“It’s chaos over there quite frankly,” she said. “The House just turned down the DOD appropriations bill that was written by Republicans and the Republican conference took it down.”

A government shutdown means some government employees, like border patrol agents, military members, and other essential employees, would have to work without pay.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says a shutdown would impact some of the most vulnerable Americans, including those who rely on WIC nutrition services.

“Nearly 50% of Americans, infants, are engaged and involved in this program. When we have a shutdown that program seizes,” he said.

A shutdown could also severely impact operations in many government offices.

“Shutting down air traffic control training, at the exact moment when the country recognizes the need for more, not less ATC staffing,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Capito says the only current hope of avoiding a shutdown is the Senate proposal.

“We’ve passed all 12 bills out of the appropriations committee in a bipartisan way,” she said.