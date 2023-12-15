WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Milk was at the center of debate on Capitol Hill this week.

“Before I start talking, I just want to a quick drink of this super delicious milk,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) said on the Senate floor Thursday before drinking a glass of whole milk. “I rise today to set the record straight. Milk’s part of the solution, not part of the problem. Let’s bring back this tasty and nutritious option.”

Marshall is calling on his colleagues to pass The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act. The bill, which passed the House on Wednesday 330-90, would end the ban on 2% and whole milk in public schools.

“We want people to drink the kind of milk they want to drink,” Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) said. “If whole milk is a good option to fuel Santa’s extraordinary Christmas Eve journey, then why isn’t it an option for American schoolchildren in their lunchrooms?”

Lawmakers in support of the bill argued that the USDA’s nutritional guidelines implemented in 2012 to only allow low-fat or fat free milk to be served in schools, isn’t accurate.

“Whole milk is 96.75% fat free. To say whole milk is unhealthy for kids is, if you will, utterly ridiculous,” Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) said. “It’s time to ask American school children if they once again, got milk?”

But not everyone agreed. Congressman Bobby Scott (D-VA) argued the USDA’s rules are backed by science.

“These are evidence-based recommendations set to provide nutritional guidance,” Scott said in opposition to the bill. “It’s to ensure children receive the most nutritious meals possible.”

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) blocked the bill from passing by unanimous consent in the senate on Thursday. “Dairy is a very important part of a balanced meal,” Stabenow said. “School meal standards currently based on dietary science should continue to be based on dietary science, not based on which individual food products that we support.”