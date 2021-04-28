Senators share what to expect in President Biden’s first address to Congress

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff says infrastructure is going to be a major part of President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress.

“That’s the future and I think that’s where President Biden sees the future as well,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said. “As a way of uniting the country, modernizing the country, creating more jobs and recovering fully from this pandemic.”

The president will continue his pitch Wednesday to lawmakers who aren’t sold on the more than two trillion-dollar American Jobs Plan. While introducing the next part of the proposal focused on families.

Sen. Ossoff thinks President Biden can bring both sides together.

“I really believe we can unite Georgians—and unite Americans behind a historic infrastructure plan that will have a generational impact,” Ossoff added.

Because of COVID-19 only a handful of senators were invited inside for the address leaving some Democrats and some Republicans unable to snag a seat.

North Carolina’s Thom Tillis (R-NC) said he’ll be watching on TV like many Americans at home.

“It’s been limited to no more than 200 in the chamber that’s house senate and administration. We’ll be watching it. Anticipating every word and probably opining on it afterwards,” Tillis added.

Delivering the Republican response to the address is South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-SC).

“He’s been working so hard,” Tillis added.

Tillis said he expects to hear more on Scott’s police reform proposal something Scott has taken the GOP lead on in the senate.

“We’re gonna see a lot of the justice act probably come back in and he’s come up with some creative ideas to get past the sticking point with qualified immunity,” Tillis said.

President Biden’s address will begin at 9 p.m. EST with Senator Scott to follow.