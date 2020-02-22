Super Tuesday countdown: Texas may be a make-or-break for 2020 Democratic candidates

1  of  72
Closings and Delays
Advent Children's Center Anderson Co. School District 1 Anderson Co. School District 3 Anderson Co. School District 4 Anderson County DSN Board ADP Any Lab Test Now - Greenville Asheville Christian Academy Asheville City Schools Brookwood Preschool Academy Buncombe County Schools Burke County Schools Calhoun Falls Charter School Charles Lea Center Clemson Episcopal Day School Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool Foothills Nephrology Fruitland Baptist Bible College GMH Services Graham County Schools Greenwood Co. District 52 Harmony House Childcare Development Center Haywood County Schools Henderson County Schools His Kids East Flat Rock Jackson County Schools Kids Konnection Childcare,Inc. La Petite Academy Lake Lure Classical Academy Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Macon County Schools Madison County Schools - NC McDowell County Transit Mitchell County Schools Montessori Academy - Spartanburg Montessori School of Anderson Montessori West Mside Weekday Preschool New Day Clubhouse New Horizon Family Dental Care Oakbrook Preparatory School Oconee County Courthouse Oconee County Government Offices Pelham Vision Center Pickens County Schools Rockie Bull Allstate Insurance Agency Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc. Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Co School Districts Spartanburg Co. District 3 Springs Christian Day School St. James Methodist. Kindergarten St. Marys Catholic School St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool St. Paul UMC Preschool Swenson & Associates Tender Loving Care - Laurens The Diamond Child Development Center The Mountain Community School-Hendersonville The Prass Company Real Estate Transylvania County Schools Trinity Childrens Center Trinity Preschool Tyger River Children's Center Union County Council on Aging Upstate Montessori Academy US Renal Care/Dialysis - Lyman West Anderson Church of God Westside Dermatology Wilkins Opticians

Super Tuesday countdown: Texas may be a make-or-break for 2020 Democratic candidates

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Democratic candidates are gearing up for their biggest battle yet: Super Tuesday.

Fourteen states hold primaries on March 3, including the nation’s two most populous states — Texas and California. Texas has 228 delegates alone.

Democratic strategist Paul Bell says a big win in Texas could catapult a candidate to the Democratic nomination for president.

“It’s incredibly important, and you already see candidates that are out there, they’ve been out there for a long time now, Sanders is doing a rally this weekend actually in El Paso,” said Bell.

Anthony Lamorena with the Conservative think-tank “R Street Institute” says former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has made Texas a priority. Bloomberg’s team announced his campaign will host 285 events this weekend in the Lone Star State.

“Michael Bloomberg is really owning the ground he has about 160 paid staffers throughout the state and 17 offices that he has opened,” said Lamorena.

He says Texas is big and expensive, so candidates are forced to make tough decisions as to where to allocate their resources — and the Democrats who aren’t leading the primary polls have shifted their focus elsewhere.

“I think that’s why you’re starting to see Senators Klobuchar, Mayor Pete, struggling to invest in the state and focus on smaller states,” said Lamorena.

Early voting in Texas starts Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories





living upstate

upstate jobs
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store