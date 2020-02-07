Trump celebrates acquittal, end of impeachment trial

1  of  79
Closings and Delays
Abiding Peace Academy AccessHealth Spartanburg Advent Children's Center Anderson Co. School District 1 Anderson Co. School District 2 Anderson Co. School District 3 Anderson Co. School District 4 B & C Tax Pros Bethel Child Enrichment Program Bundle of Joy Academy Calhoun Falls Charter School Carver Industries - Landrum Charles Lea Center Cherokee County Schools - SC Chester County Schools Clearview Baptist Church Cornerstone Childrens Academy Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist Einstein Academy Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool Five Oaks Academy Fruitland Baptist Bible College Graham County Schools Greenville County Schools Greenwood Co. District 50 Greenwood Co. District 51 Greenwood Co. District 52 Happy Day Playschool Henderson County Schools High Point Academy Highlands School Jackson County Schools Lake Lure Classical Academy Laurens Academy Laurens Co. Schools District 55 Laurens Co. Schools District 56 Little Lights Learning Center Macon County Schools McDowell County Schools McDowell Technical College Memorial UMC Child Enrichment Montessori West Mt. Moriah Baptist - Spartanburg Pickens County Schools Piedmont Technical College Polk County Schools Re s Studio of Dance Rutherford County Schools Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc. Simply Massage Southside Christian School Spartanburg Christian Academy Spartanburg Co. District 1 Spartanburg Co. District 2 Spartanburg Co. District 3 Spartanburg Co. District 4 Spartanburg Co. District 5 Spartanburg Co. District 6 Spartanburg Co. District 7 Spartanburg Community College Spartanburg Methodist College Springs Christian Day School St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School St. James Methodist. Kindergarten St. Lukes Free Clinic St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool Swain County Schools Tender Loving Care - Laurens The Children's Museum of the Upstate - Greenville The Childrens Cove LLC The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health The Village School of Gaffney Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy Thrive Upstate Tot Learning Center FUMC Union Christian Day School Union County Schools Unity of The Blue Ridge

Trump celebrates acquittal, end of impeachment trial

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WPRI) ─ Soon after being acquitted by the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats regarding his impeachment trial.

“These people have gone stone-cold crazy,” Trump said.

Trump called Thursday a day of celebration and praised the Republicans who defended him.

He said he hopes Democrats focus on fixing the nation’s challenges instead of removing him from office.

“Think of what we could have done if the same energy was put into infrastructure, prescription drug pricing,” Trump said.

Congressman Tom Reed, R-New York, said it’s time for both parties to put impeachment behind him.

“It’s time to do the people’s work,” Reed said. “It’s going to take all elected officials in Congress to step up, we’re better than this.”

But Democrats may not be finished with their inquiry into Trump’s potential wrongdoings.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler signaled that he still wants to call Trump’s former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, to testify before his committee.

Congressman David Tron, D-Maryland, believes the Senate impeachment trial was incomplete.

“I think the American people clearly believe we should’ve had witnesses,” Trone said. “There’s an ongoing trail of information that’s coming out.”

Regardless, Trump says the spirit of the Republican party is stronger than it’s ever been in the history of the country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories





living upstate

upstate jobs
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store