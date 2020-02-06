Violent attacks on migrants one year into ‘Remain in Mexico’

1  of  75
Closings and Delays
AccessHealth Spartanburg Adult Learning Center - Spartanburg Advent Children's Center Anderson Co. School District 1 Anderson Co. School District 2 Anderson Co. School District 3 Anderson Co. School District 4 B & C Tax Pros Bethel Child Enrichment Program Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Calhoun Falls Charter School Carver Industries - Landrum Charles Lea Center Cherokee County Schools - SC Clearview Baptist Church Cornerstone Childrens Academy Early Learning Center, Anderson Mill Rd Baptist Einstein Academy Fairview Baptist Weekday Preschool First Baptist Spartanburg - Weekday Preschool Fruitland Baptist Bible College Graham County Schools Greenville County Schools Greenville Technical College Greenwood Co. District 50 Greenwood Co. District 51 Greenwood Co. District 52 Happy Day Playschool High Point Academy Highlands School Jackson County Schools Lake Lure Classical Academy Laurens Academy Laurens Co. Schools District 55 Laurens Co. Schools District 56 Little Lights Learning Center Macon County Schools McDowell County Schools McDowell Technical College Memorial UMC Child Enrichment Montessori West Mt. Moriah Baptist - Spartanburg Pickens County Schools Piedmont Technical College Re s Studio of Dance Rutherford County Schools Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc. Simply Massage Southside Christian School Spartanburg Co. District 1 Spartanburg Co. District 2 Spartanburg Co. District 3 Spartanburg Co. District 4 Spartanburg Co. District 5 Spartanburg Co. District 6 Spartanburg Co. District 7 Spartanburg Community College Spartanburg Methodist College Spartanburg Public Library St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School St. James Methodist. Kindergarten St. Lukes Free Clinic St. Matthews Episcopal Preschool Swain County Schools The Children's Museum of the Upstate - Greenville The Childrens Cove LLC The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health The Phoenix Center Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy Thrive Upstate Tot Learning Center FUMC Tri-County Technical College Union Christian Day School Union County Schools Unity of The Blue Ridge

Violent attacks on migrants one year into ‘Remain in Mexico’

Washington-DC

The Trump administration is calling the Migrant Protection Protocols a success

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Trump administration is calling the “Remain in Mexico” asylum policy a success but problems with the program include attacks — sometimes deadly attacks — on people waiting in Mexico.

The Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, commonly known as “Remain in Mexico,” started a year ago.

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley calls it “an evil, terrible program” that rejects refugees.

“We’re going to throw you back into Mexico where you’re in these very dangerous border communities,” he said.

Human Rights First says more than 800 asylum seekers reported being violently attacked while waiting in Mexico. It’s likely many more crimes go unreported.

“We’ve seen a tremendous number of assaults, of rapes, of kidnappings, of extortion,” said Merkley.

Since its start, the program expanded from Central America to also include Cuba and Brasil.

Critics say once people are sent back to Mexico, there’s no way to reach them because they have no address or phone number. Acting Deputy Director of DHS Ken Cuccinelli defends the program and says there’s no real need to get ahold of them.

“They always have a court date, they always have a set point and time when they’re expected to come back across the border,” he said.

About 58,000 migrants were sent back to Mexico so far remain in Mexico. Cuccinelli says courts are finding only a low percentage of those individuals have valid asylum claims.

“It has worked very well to achieve the policies of the U.S. government and to help us, frankly, implement the immigration laws of this country,” Cuccinelli said.

House Democrats have promised to investigate the “Remain in Mexico” program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories





living upstate

upstate jobs
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store