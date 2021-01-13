With Democrats citing ‘clear and present danger,’ House impeaches Trump again

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump, charging him with inciting an insurrection.

While the effort was led by Democrats, 10 Republicans —including the third most powerful Republican in the House Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming — joined their ranks to approve the article of impeachment, making Trump the only president to be impeached twice.

During the debate leading up to the vote, Democrats called him a threat to the nation.

“We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene,” Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said, referring to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol during which a pro-Trump mob smashed out glass, ransacked offices and ultimately made their way onto the House floor.

“He must go,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, said of Trump during her time to speak. “He is a clear and present danger to the nation we all love.”

“Stand up, man up, woman up, and defend this Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic, including Donald J. Trump,” Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., demanded of his colleagues.

While a few Republicans voted for the impeachment, with Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington state saying “there is no excuse for President Trump’s actions,” most pushed back.

“I cannot think of a more petty, vindictive and gratuitous act” than the impeachment, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., said.

He and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, insisted impeachment so soon before the president leaves office is too divisive.

“I do not know where this goes, and this is frightening for the country,” Jordan said.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., instead called on Congress to investigate the attacks.

“Republicans and Democrats need to work together,” Davis said.

But Democrats say the core of the problem is Trump’s repeated and continued lie that the election was “stolen” from him.

“They took down the American flag and replaced it with a Trump flag,” Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., said. “Is this the kind of country you want to live in?”

The U.S. Senate will not resume session until Jan. 19, ensuring there will not be an impeachment trial before Trump leaves office the following day.