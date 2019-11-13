Wastewater overflows into creek at McPherson Park in Greenville, cleanup underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville City crews have been working Wednesday to cleanup a creek in McPerson Park after a wastewater spill.

The City of Greenville said a manhole in the 400 block of North Main Street near Springwood Cemetery overflowed into the creek because of a wastewater main blockage.

Crews cleared the blockage and have been working to cleanup the creek.

City of Greenville officials installed signs near the areas where the creek may have been affected by the wastewater.

The S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control was notified and water samples were collected for testing.

