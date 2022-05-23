(WSPA) – Regal Cinemas is giving families a cheap way to escape the heat this summer.

They are hosting their 2022 Summer Movie Express with 20 movies for $2.

According to the company, the $2 movies will only air Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Some of the movies include “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Tom & Jerry” and “Pokemon Detective Pikachu.”

The 2022 Summer Movie Express will be at participating locations only.

Click here to find the list of the movies and dates for this summer.

