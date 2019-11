.article-featured-media{display:none;}

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – When you win, the only thing left to do is dance.

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney and players, including Trevor Lawrence, danced in the locker room after the game Saturday night.

The team celebrated the 55-10 win over North Carolina State with a post- game dance circle.

A little look into the postgame locker room mood πŸ’₯#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Qeqr1jCtfM — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 10, 2019

Clemson clinched a trip to Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

The Tigers host No. 22 Wake Forest next Saturday.