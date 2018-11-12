WATCH: Disney releases Trailer released for "Toy Story 4"

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) - Disney has released its teaser trailer for the highly anticipated "Toy Story 4."

The video features our favorite toys-come-to-life, Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Rex, and all the others dancing in slow motion.

Toy Story 4 is now set for release in theatres on June 21, 2019.

The film will be directed by John Lasseter, the director of the original film and Toy Story 2.

"We love these characters so much; they are like family to us," said Lasseter. "We don't want to do anything with them unless it lives up to or surpasses what's gone before. Toy Story 3 ended Woody and Buzz's story with Andy so perfectly that for a long time, we never even talked about doing another Toy Story movie. But when Andrew, Pete, Lee and I came up with this new idea, I just could not stop thinking about it. It was so exciting to me, I knew we had to make this movie-and I wanted to direct it myself."

The film is written by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.