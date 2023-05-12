PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood opened its newest and longest roller coaster to the public on Friday morning.

Dolly Parton herself was at Dollywood to celebrate the opening of Big Bear Mountain in Wildwood Grove. After speaking and counting down the time until the first riders took off, Dolly sang her own song about Big Bear to end the ceremony.

The grand opening began at 10:30 a.m., and News Channel 11 streamed the event live. You can watch the full ceremony with Dolly in the video above

On Thursday, Dollywood gave News Channel 11 an early ride and sneak preview of the roller coaster. Running nearly 4,000 feet, Big Bear Mountain also features Dollywood’s first onboard audio system.

After the roller coaster is opened, park officials say registered Dollywood Diamond Passholders will be the first people to ride the coaster and search for Big Bear.