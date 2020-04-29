WATCH: Gaffney HS seniors to protest proposed graduation plans

Live Now
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A group of Gaffney High School seniors are planning to protest the school’s proposed graduation plans Wednesday at noon.

The principal of Gaffney High School announced Tuesday the school would be sending out a survey with two different graduation options after Gov. McMaster announced schools would remain closed amid COVID-19 concerns.

The first option is to have a traditional graduation ceremony on the football field with no family attending. The second option is to have a ‘small group’ ceremony in the school auditorium with four guests per student. The second option would be a week-long process as opposed to just one day.

The final results of the survey will be announced Friday, but the students protesting are not happy with either option.

