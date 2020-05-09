WATCH: Georgetown County Treasurer under investigation for allegedly striking employee

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County Treasurer, Allison Peteet, is under investigation for allegedly striking an employee.

The alleged incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Public Information Officer, Jackie Broach. The incident was caught on security camera.

County administration was made aware of the issues and the matter has been turned over to SLED for investigation, Broach said.

No other information about the incident is available at this time. We’ve reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment. Count on News13 for updates.