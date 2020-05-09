WATCH: Georgetown County Treasurer under investigation for allegedly striking employee

News

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County Treasurer, Allison Peteet, is under investigation for allegedly striking an employee.

The alleged incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Public Information Officer, Jackie Broach. The incident was caught on security camera.

County administration was made aware of the issues and the matter has been turned over to SLED for investigation, Broach said.

No other information about the incident is available at this time. We’ve reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories