WATCH | Georgia Gov. Kemp and AU President Keel hold press conference on COVID-19 response

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel held a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Governor Kemp opened the press conference by addressing the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. The Governor said he has seen the reported video and called it ‘horrifying’.

“I have confidence in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation working around the clock and thoroughly and independently, investigate Mr. Arbery’s death to find the truth.”

Dr. Brooks Keel announced that the Peach Bowl will be providing funds to help support statewide COVID-19 screening in Georgia.