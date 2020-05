GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Mayor Knox White will host a joint media briefing to discuss the phased reopening plan for the City of Greenville.

According to a news release, the briefing will be held at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center in Room 102.

White will be joined by Prisma Health, Bon Secours St. Francis, DHEC and Greenville County Emergency Management officials.

Leaders from the African-American and Hispanic communities will also be participating in the meeting.