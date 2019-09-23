WATCH LIVE: Homegoing Service for Dr. Emily Clyburn happening now in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) – Homegoing Services are being held today in Charleston for Dr. Emily England Clyburn, wife of House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, who passed away last week.

We reported earlier that Clyburn passed away Thursday morning in Columbia.

Clyburn’s Homegoing Services are being held at Morris Brown AMEC in Charleston.

Her internment at Crescent Hill Memorial will be followed by a repast at Trinity Baptist Church in Columbia.

According to an earlier news release, the family requests that contribution be made to the Emily England Clyburn Honors College Endowment at South Carolina State University and also to the Emily E. Clyburn Huddle Room at the Cathy Novinger Girl Scout Leadership Center in Columbia in lieu of flowers.