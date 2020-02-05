WATCH: Man fends off rabid fox with ice scraper in Maine

MAINE (CNNEWSOURCE) – A man in Maine used an ice scraper to stop a fox that tried to attack him and part of the incident was caught on video.

Jake Becwar walked out to his car to scrape frost off the windshield on Wednesday morning.

After turning the headlights on, he reached in to grab the ice scraper and felt a tug.

“I looked and saw it was a fox and it was starting to come after me, and I started swinging,” he said.

He managed to kick the fox, and hit it with the ice scraper.

“Once I fell here, I was right in the headlights and I really just could not see at that point, so at that point it was get up keep my eye on the animal and get to somewhere,” he said.

He says he’s seen the fox on his drive home, but he’s never has a fox come that close before.

The fox didn’t bite him, but he knows it could have been much worse.

“I just happened to have the ice scraper. It could have been anybody else. The roommate. The kiddos. The dog.”

After a couple of minutes, he went back outside to see if he could find tracks, but didn’t find any. He then called animal control, who found, captured and killed it.

Norm Turner with Animal Control says foxes are common in the region, and people should be on the lookout.

“A fox out sunning itself on your front lawn is not a concern. A fox coming at you on your lawn, that’s a concern,” she said.