WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A protester has tied himself to the “Our Confederate Dead” monument on Main Street in Walhalla.

In a video, the man can be heard saying “it should not be standing, the confederate flag should not be standing. What do I have to do to prove that…?”

According to Walhalla Police, the protest is peaceful and no crimes are being committed. Officers are in the area to maintain everyone’s safety, they said.