WATCH: S.C. state leaders to provide 10 a.m. COVID-19 vaccination update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina state leaders will provide an update to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts Tuesday at 10 a.m. Gov. Henry McMaster will be joined at the press conference by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer and state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

This post will be updated with a livestream of the press conference at 10 a.m.

The state is currently in Phase 1a of vaccine rollout. Currently, only frontline workers and residents 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. You can learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution plan here.

DHEC previously announced that the state would enter Phase 1b — which will make eligible for vaccine many frontline essential workers — in early spring.