WATCH: Shannon Faulkner sits down for an exclusive interview with Amy Wood

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Shannon Faulkner spent two and a half years battling to become the first woman admitted to the Citadel.

She told 7 News anchor Amy Wood that struggle ended with her admission 25 years ago, a battle that went all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

In this 7 News exclusive – Faulkner revisits the death threats, vandalism and other harassment she and her family endured. She also speaks on looking back 25 years later and what her relationship with The Citadel is today.

The Citadel changed its all-male policy after VMI was court ordered to change their own. Four women then entered the citadel and succeeded.

The Citadel tells 7 News there have now been over 600 women graduates of the Corps of Cadets.