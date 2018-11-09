Watch with tracking device helps deputies track missing persons with dementia, health conditions Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAURENS Co., - For Jurell Byrd, love is a feeling that can't be erased. It doesn't live in the mind. It grows in the heart. "When you love a person and you know that person has a problem you'll do whatever it takes to make sure that they're safe and that they're taken care of," said Byrd. Byrd said his wife Ruth was diagnosed with Alzheimers 13 years ago and would often forget where she was.

"She would mostly leave when you had to go to the restroom or go shower and she would leave," he explained.

After Ruth wandered off one day, Byrd said the experience was one he couldn't forget.

"Panic," he said. "Panic. I'm a 21 year marine veteran. A 20-year law enforcement retiree, but I've never felt panic like that."

That's why Byrd told 7 News he got a Project Lifesaver bracelet from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office that allows deputies to track her down if she gets lost.

Sheriff Don Reynolds explained that the bracelet is a life-saving measure for people with health conditions who forget where they are.

Deputies have technology that can ping the watch if their receiver is pointed in the direction of the watch, telling them if they're headed the right way.