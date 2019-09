FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officials issued a street closure advisory Thursday as crews work to repair a water line leak.

According to the advisory, the 300 block of West Main Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon.

Westbound traffic will be diverted to South Church Street and eastbound traffic is being diverted at McNair Drive.

According to the release, drivers should use Oak and Trade streets to avoid the closure.